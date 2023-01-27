See All Vascular Neurologists in Pottsville, PA
Dr. Neeraj Dubey, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Neeraj Dubey, MD

Vascular Neurology
4.5 (12)
Call for new patient details
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Neeraj Dubey, MD

Dr. Neeraj Dubey, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Pottsville, PA. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street and Saint Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Dubey works at Open Mri of Allentown in Pottsville, PA with other offices in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Stroke along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Dubey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Open Mri of Allentown
    48 Tunnel Rd Ste 102, Pottsville, PA 17901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 622-2245
  2. 2
    Net Medical Xpress Solutions Inc.
    5021 Indian School Rd NE Ste 100, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 255-1999

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street
  • Saint Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Stroke
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Stroke
EEG (Electroencephalogram)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dubey?

    Jan 27, 2023
    Excellent and listens
    Joan Fisher — Jan 27, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Neeraj Dubey, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Neeraj Dubey, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dubey to family and friends

    Dr. Dubey's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dubey

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Neeraj Dubey, MD.

    About Dr. Neeraj Dubey, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215980818
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dubey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dubey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dubey has seen patients for Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Stroke, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dubey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Dubey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dubey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dubey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dubey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Neeraj Dubey, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.