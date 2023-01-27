Dr. Dubey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neeraj Dubey, MD
Overview of Dr. Neeraj Dubey, MD
Dr. Neeraj Dubey, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Pottsville, PA. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street and Saint Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Dubey works at
Dr. Dubey's Office Locations
Open Mri of Allentown48 Tunnel Rd Ste 102, Pottsville, PA 17901 Directions (570) 622-2245
Net Medical Xpress Solutions Inc.5021 Indian School Rd NE Ste 100, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Directions (505) 255-1999
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street
- Saint Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent and listens
About Dr. Neeraj Dubey, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dubey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dubey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dubey works at
Dr. Dubey has seen patients for Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Stroke, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dubey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dubey speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Dubey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dubey.
Dr. Dubey accepts appointments scheduled online or over the phone.