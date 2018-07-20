Dr. Neeraj Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neeraj Gupta, MD
Overview of Dr. Neeraj Gupta, MD
Dr. Neeraj Gupta, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Manassas, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NE Ohio U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Uva Prince William Medical Center.
Dr. Gupta's Office Locations
Virginia Ear Nose & Throat Pllc9380 Forestwood Ln Ste F, Manassas, VA 20110 Directions (703) 330-3277
Hospital Affiliations
- Uva Prince William Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gupta put me at ease. He gave advice that was very honest and helpful. I would recommend to everyone who needed an Ear Doctor. I am taking his advice and hopefully will have the results I experienced with Dr. Gupta.
About Dr. Neeraj Gupta, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 37 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- NE Ohio U, College of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gupta speaks Hindi.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
