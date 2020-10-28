See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Neeraj Nagella, MD

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Neeraj Nagella, MD

Dr. Neeraj Nagella, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.

Dr. Nagella works at Aspen Dental in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Selma, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nagella's Office Locations

    Aspen Dental
    6603 W Loop 1604 N, San Antonio, TX 78254 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 228-2247
    Aspen Dental
    1251 Austin Hwy, San Antonio, TX 78209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 395-0624
    Aspen Dental
    8143 Agora Pkwy, Selma, TX 78154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 227-2761
    Aspen Dental
    2814 SW MILITARY DR, San Antonio, TX 78224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 225-6627
    Aspen Dental
    2323 Babcock Rd, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 225-6736

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anesthesia

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Ameritas
    • Argus Dental
    • Assurant Health
    • Careington International
    • Cigna
    • CompBenefits Corp.
    • Connection Dental
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Delta Dental of Washington
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • EmblemHealth
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Heritage Provider Network
    • Lincoln Financial Group
    • MetLife
    • Northwestern Insurance Company
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Signature Health Alliance
    • Standard Insurance Company
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 28, 2020
    He is the absolute best OMF surgeon. We had a great experience. he is extremely patient and thorough and did a fantastic job. Can not recommend him enough. Very professional. I highly recommend him. We are so grateful we were under his care.
    Gaayana Raju — Oct 28, 2020
    About Dr. Neeraj Nagella, MD

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750524351
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Florida-Gainesville
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neeraj Nagella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nagella has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nagella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagella.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nagella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nagella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

