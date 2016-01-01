Dr. Shah accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neeraj Shah, MD
Overview of Dr. Neeraj Shah, MD
Dr. Neeraj Shah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry.
Dr. Shah works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Shah's Office Locations
-
1
Community Medical Services-austin On Ferguson305 Ferguson Dr, Austin, TX 78753 Directions (512) 814-5215
-
2
Workit Health Mi Pllc8229 Shoal Creek Blvd Ste 105, Austin, TX 78757 Directions (503) 461-7106
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?
About Dr. Neeraj Shah, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1205968757
Education & Certifications
- Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah speaks Arabic.
Dr. Shah has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.