Dr. Neeraj Sharma, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Neeraj Sharma, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Sanford, FL. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College India and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center and Adventhealth Fish Memorial.
1
Seminole County2100 W 1st St, Sanford, FL 32771 Directions (407) 794-5431Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Mid-florida Hematology & Oncology Centers PA2776 Enterprise Rd Ste 100, Orange City, FL 32763 Directions (386) 251-7860Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
Volusia County1070 N Stone St Ste C, Deland, FL 32720 Directions (386) 348-3362Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Oviedo Medical Center
- Adventhealth Fish Memorial
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
Dr. Sharma is extremely knowledgable in his practice. He is kind and patient answering any questions you might have along with providing the best treatment options. I fully trust him and his team and no I am getting the best care out there!
About Dr. Neeraj Sharma, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English, Hindi
- 1265481428
- CATHOLIC MEDICAL CENTER
- Gandhi Medical College India
Dr. Sharma speaks Hindi.
