Overview of Dr. Neeraj Singh, MD

Dr. Neeraj Singh, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They completed their fellowship with University at Buffalo - State University of New York



Dr. Singh works at John C. McDonald Regional Transplant Center at Willis-Knighton in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Magnesium Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.