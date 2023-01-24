Dr. Neeraj Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neeraj Singh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.
Locations
Colon and Rectal Care Center of Phoenix20325 N 51st Ave Ste 124, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 226-4025Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Colon and Rectal Care Center of Phoenix2226 W Northern Ave Ste C212, Phoenix, AZ 85021 Directions (623) 226-4025
Colon and Rectal Care Center Of Phoenix20401 N 73rd St Ste 155, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Directions (623) 226-4025Friday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Scottsdale Campus
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
How was your appointment with Dr. Singh?
I had to have an operation on my colon in August 2022. Dr.Singh did the surgery. Minimum discomfort and pain. I was up the first day from surgery in the Hospital (Hospital and staff were also top notch) and released the third day. I love his staff. The Dr. is an expert in this field. He answered all my questions and always told me the truth on my questions. I can always appreciate a person who does the very best work in their field as that was also my work ethic in life. Thank You Doctor and the staff
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Eastern Panjabi, Gujarati, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Anal or Rectal Pain and Anal Fissure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singh speaks Eastern Panjabi, Gujarati, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.
119 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
