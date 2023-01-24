Overview

Dr. Neeraj Singh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.



Dr. Singh works at Colon and Rectal Care Center of Phoenix in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ and Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Anal or Rectal Pain and Anal Fissure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.