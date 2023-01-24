See All General Surgeons in Glendale, AZ
Dr. Neeraj Singh, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (119)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Neeraj Singh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.

Dr. Singh works at Colon and Rectal Care Center of Phoenix in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ and Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Anal or Rectal Pain and Anal Fissure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Locations

  1. 1
    Colon and Rectal Care Center of Phoenix
    20325 N 51st Ave Ste 124, Glendale, AZ 85308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 226-4025
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Colon and Rectal Care Center of Phoenix
    2226 W Northern Ave Ste C212, Phoenix, AZ 85021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 226-4025
  3. 3
    Colon and Rectal Care Center Of Phoenix
    20401 N 73rd St Ste 155, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 226-4025
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo Scottsdale Campus
  • Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
  • HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hemorrhoids
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anal Fissure
Hemorrhoids
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anal Fissure

Treatment frequency



Hemorrhoids
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anal Fissure
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fistula
Anorectal Abscess
Colorectal Cancer
Abdominal Pain
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Obstruction
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Secondary Malignancies
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Abdominal Disorders
Abscess
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal Disorders
Anal Prolapse
Appendicitis
Barrett's Esophagus
Breast Cancer
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colon Cancer
Colovaginal Fistula
Destruction of Anal Tumor
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diverticular Diseases
Diverticulitis
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Varices
Gallstones
Gastroenterology Procedures
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gynecologic Cancer
Hiatal Hernia
Hidradenitis
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileostomy Status
Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Intestinal Abscess
Ischemic Colitis
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer
Lung Cancer
Meckel's Diverticulum
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Paracentesis
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Pleural Effusion
Port Placements or Replacements
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance
Rectal Cancer
Rectovaginal Fistula
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Ulcer
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Varicose Veins
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Access Care
    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Admar
    • Advantage Care Network (ACN)
    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Elderplan
    • First Health
    • GENERAL
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 119 ratings
    Patient Ratings (119)
    5 Star
    (107)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    Jan 24, 2023
    I had to have an operation on my colon in August 2022. Dr.Singh did the surgery. Minimum discomfort and pain. I was up the first day from surgery in the Hospital (Hospital and staff were also top notch) and released the third day. I love his staff. The Dr. is an expert in this field. He answered all my questions and always told me the truth on my questions. I can always appreciate a person who does the very best work in their field as that was also my work ethic in life. Thank You Doctor and the staff
    Alan — Jan 24, 2023
    About Dr. Neeraj Singh, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Eastern Panjabi, Gujarati, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1609053545
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
    Medical Education
    • GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neeraj Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Singh has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Anal or Rectal Pain and Anal Fissure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Singh speaks Eastern Panjabi, Gujarati, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.

    119 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

