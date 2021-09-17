See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Portsmouth, NH
Dr. Neeraj Vasishtha, MD

Critical Care Medicine
4.5 (21)
Call for new patient details
32 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Neeraj Vasishtha, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Portsmouth, NH. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with Parkland Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Vasishtha works at Pulmonary Associates - Portsmouth in Portsmouth, NH with other offices in Derry, NH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pulmonary Associates - Portsmouth
    330 Borthwick Ave Ste 108, Portsmouth, NH 03801 (603) 436-4614
    Parkland Medical Center
    1 Parkland Dr, Derry, NH 03038 (603) 432-1500
    Parkland Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine
    44 Birch St Ste 200, Derry, NH 03038 (603) 404-2210

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parkland Medical Center
  • Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 17, 2021
    Dr. Vasishtha is not only a professional and top physician but also a caring person. I was in parkland for 17 days fighting covid- pneumonia if it wasn't for Dr. V and the nurses I wouldn't be writing this review today. Yesterday I had a follow up appointment at his office this was the first time I have seen him outside parkland I wasn't to sure what to expect but I have to say he was as caring and jumped on some small issues and sent me back to the Emergency room and I wasn't crazy on going back but he explained to me on how important it was. I sincerely appreciate and thank you Dr. Neeraj Vasishtsa. For going above and beyond your job and making my experience feel personal..
    Michael Dinapoli — Sep 17, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Neeraj Vasishtha, MD
    About Dr. Neeraj Vasishtha, MD

    • Critical Care Medicine
    • 32 years of experience
    • English, Hindi
    • 1982689048
    Education & Certifications

    • New York Medical College/ Metropolitan Hospital Medical Center
    • Northshore University Hospital
    • Lok Nayak Hosp Maulana Azad Med Coll
    • Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University
    • Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vasishtha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Vasishtha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vasishtha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vasishtha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vasishtha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

