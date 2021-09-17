Dr. Vasishtha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neeraj Vasishtha, MD
Overview
Dr. Neeraj Vasishtha, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Portsmouth, NH. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with Parkland Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Pulmonary Associates - Portsmouth330 Borthwick Ave Ste 108, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Directions (603) 436-4614
Parkland Medical Center1 Parkland Dr, Derry, NH 03038 Directions (603) 432-1500
Parkland Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine44 Birch St Ste 200, Derry, NH 03038 Directions (603) 404-2210
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkland Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- PHCS
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vasishtha is not only a professional and top physician but also a caring person. I was in parkland for 17 days fighting covid- pneumonia if it wasn't for Dr. V and the nurses I wouldn't be writing this review today. Yesterday I had a follow up appointment at his office this was the first time I have seen him outside parkland I wasn't to sure what to expect but I have to say he was as caring and jumped on some small issues and sent me back to the Emergency room and I wasn't crazy on going back but he explained to me on how important it was. I sincerely appreciate and thank you Dr. Neeraj Vasishtsa. For going above and beyond your job and making my experience feel personal..
About Dr. Neeraj Vasishtha, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1982689048
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College/ Metropolitan Hospital Medical Center
- Northshore University Hospital
- Lok Nayak Hosp Maulana Azad Med Coll
- Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vasishtha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vasishtha speaks Hindi.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Vasishtha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vasishtha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vasishtha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vasishtha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.