Overview

Dr. Neeral Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and Plainview Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Adult & Pediatric Cardiology at Woodbury in Woodbury, NY with other offices in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Hypotension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.