Dr. Neeral Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neeral Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Neeral Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and Plainview Hospital.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Physician Partners Adult & Pediatric Cardiology at Woodbury43 Crossways Park Dr W, Woodbury, NY 11797 Directions (516) 938-3000
-
2
North Shore LIJ Medical Group1001 Franklin Ave Rm 106, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 240-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- Plainview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
I have been taking my grandmother to Dr. Patel for almost 5 years and he is truly a godsend. I have had a lot of experience with physicians and the devotion this man has is incredible. He spends the time, listens and treats accordingly. I cannot say enough good things about him. The staff are just as attentive and caring as he is. Anyone looking for a cardiologist, I would 100% recommend him
About Dr. Neeral Patel, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Spanish
- 1689817967
Education & Certifications
- North Shore & LIJ Medical Centers
- Montefiore Albert Einstein
- State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine
- Stony Brook University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Chest Pain, Hypotension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.