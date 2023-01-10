Overview of Dr. Neeran Bajouka, MD

Dr. Neeran Bajouka, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Bajouka works at Internists of Farmington Hills in Farmington Hills, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.