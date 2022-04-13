See All General Surgeons in Palm Springs, CA
Dr. Neeru Agarwal, DO

General Surgery
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details
30 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Neeru Agarwal, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with Hi-desert Medical Center and John F Kennedy Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Agarwal works at Omni Medical Group in Palm Springs, CA with other offices in Riverside, CA.

Locations

    Dr. D. Agarwal
    1180 N Indian Canyon Dr Ste E420, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 778-7147
    Riverside Trauma Surgery
    4440 Brockton Ave Ste 220, Riverside, CA 92501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 324-7655

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hi-desert Medical Center
  • John F Kennedy Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Constipation
Appendicitis
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Constipation
Appendicitis

Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 13, 2022
    Dr. Agarwal made me feel very comfortable. She has an excellent bedside manner. She took all the time necessary to answer my many questions to my satisfaction. Made a stressful situation much easier to deal with.
    Andrew V. — Apr 13, 2022
    About Dr. Neeru Agarwal, DO

    • General Surgery
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Hindi
    • 1811962202
    Education & Certifications

    • A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med
    • General Surgery
