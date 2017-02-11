See All Ophthalmologists in Waterbury, CT
Dr. Neeru Dua, MD

Ophthalmology
2.3 (3)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Neeru Dua, MD

Dr. Neeru Dua, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.

Dr. Dua works at Refocus Eye Surgery Center Waterbury in Waterbury, CT with other offices in West Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dua's Office Locations

    Refocus Eye Surgery Center Waterbury
    87 Grandview Ave, Waterbury, CT 06708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 574-2020
    Donald J. Salzberg MD
    836 Farmington Ave Ste 121, West Hartford, CT 06119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 233-9671

Hospital Affiliations
  • Hartford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Glaucoma Surgery
Pinguecula
B-Scan Ultrasound
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Blepharitis
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid
Eyelid Disorders
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Glaucoma
Keratitis
Lazy Eye
Ocular Hypertension
Presbyopia
Pterygium
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Ulcer
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diplopia
Drusen
Entropion
Exotropia
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery
Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Iridocyclitis
Macular Edema
Macular Hole
Marfan Syndrome
Nearsightedness
Paralytic Strabismus
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Posterior Scleritis
Progressive High Myopia
Pterygium Surgery
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinoschisis
Stye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Vitreous Hemorrhage
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 11, 2017
    Dr Dua was very professional and positive. She made time to answer my concerns and questions about cataract surgery. She is an excellent surgeon, and I had a very successful operation. Highly recommended to anyone with any eye problems.
    Philip Zering in Torrington, Ct — Feb 11, 2017
    About Dr. Neeru Dua, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881666881
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neeru Dua, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dua has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dua has seen patients for Glaucoma Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dua on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dua. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dua.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dua, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dua appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

