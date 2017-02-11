Overview of Dr. Neeru Dua, MD

Dr. Neeru Dua, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.



Dr. Dua works at Refocus Eye Surgery Center Waterbury in Waterbury, CT with other offices in West Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.