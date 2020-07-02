Overview

Dr. Neeru Jayanthi, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Duluth, GA. They completed their fellowship with Indiana University School of Medicine



Dr. Jayanthi works at Haynes Sports Medicine in Duluth, GA with other offices in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.