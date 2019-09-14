Dr. Neeta Ambe-Crain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ambe-Crain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neeta Ambe-Crain, MD
Overview of Dr. Neeta Ambe-Crain, MD
Dr. Neeta Ambe-Crain, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine.
Dr. Ambe-Crain's Office Locations
Westlake Womens Health1220 La Venta Dr Ste 205, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Directions (805) 371-0770Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Ambe Crain for about 25 years. I love her and her staff. So friendly and make you feel so comfortable. I have known her since her boys were very young and now have become accomplished young men. Thanks Dr. Ambe Crain.
About Dr. Neeta Ambe-Crain, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1093832255
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Fdn Hosp
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
- University of California Irvine
