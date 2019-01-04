Overview

Dr. Neeta Chaudhary, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci|U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med &amp; Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Chaudhary works at Academic Surgical Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.