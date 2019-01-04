Dr. Neeta Chaudhary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaudhary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neeta Chaudhary, MD
Overview
Dr. Neeta Chaudhary, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci|U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med &amp; Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Chaudhary works at
Locations
-
1
Academic Surgical Associates1100 Walnut St Fl 5, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chaudhary?
Our experience with Dr. Chaudhary has been exceptional from day one. She has been one of the trauma doctors that cared for my grandmother for 10 weeks in ICU following multiple traumatic injuries due to a car accident and has since followed her care in the weeks after in the step down unit and rehab. She has gone above and beyond in communication, compassion, professionalism, bed side manner, easing patient & family into every step of the medical process with patience and kindness.
About Dr. Neeta Chaudhary, MD
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, French, Gujarati and Hindi
- Female
- 1235309543
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- SUNY Stonybrook
- U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med &amp; Biomedical Sci|U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med &amp;amp; Biomedical Sci
- Critical Care Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chaudhary has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chaudhary accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chaudhary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chaudhary works at
Dr. Chaudhary speaks French, Gujarati and Hindi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaudhary. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaudhary.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaudhary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaudhary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.