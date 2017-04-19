Overview of Dr. Andrea Fitzgerald, MD

Dr. Andrea Fitzgerald, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Seth G S Med College University Of Bombay Bombay Maharashtra India and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Fitzgerald works at UM SJMG Women's Health Associates in Towson, MD with other offices in Pikesville, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.