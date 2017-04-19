Dr. Andrea Fitzgerald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fitzgerald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Fitzgerald, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrea Fitzgerald, MD
Dr. Andrea Fitzgerald, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Seth G S Med College University Of Bombay Bombay Maharashtra India and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Fitzgerald works at
Dr. Fitzgerald's Office Locations
UM SJMG Women's Health Associates7300 York Rd Ste 201, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 427-5470
University Of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Group OB/GYN Specialists1777 Reisterstown Rd Ste 235, Pikesville, MD 21208 Directions (410) 415-5883
Women's Health Associates (WHA)7601 Osler Dr Dept Che, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (443) 761-1073
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Deshpande is a gentle, caring physician. A good listener. She made a positive difference during my hospitalization at St Joes.
About Dr. Andrea Fitzgerald, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1063517878
Education & Certifications
- Cook County Hospital
- Seth G S Med College University Of Bombay Bombay Maharashtra India
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fitzgerald accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fitzgerald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fitzgerald speaks Gujarati.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Fitzgerald. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fitzgerald.
