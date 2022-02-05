Dr. Neeta Gaur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neeta Gaur, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Neeta Gaur, MD
Dr. Neeta Gaur, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Research Medical Center, Belton Regional Medical Center, Golden Valley Memorial Hospital, Lafayette Regional Health Center and Lee's Summit Medical Center.
Dr. Gaur's Office Locations
1
Kansas City Pulmonary Practice - Research2330 E Meyer Blvd Ste 303, Kansas City, MO 64132 Directions (816) 378-5258Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Kansas City Pulmonary Practice - Harrisonville Suite 2002800 E Rock Haven Rd Ste 200, Harrisonville, MO 64701 Directions (816) 378-5256
3
Kansas City Pulmonology600 NW Murray Rd Ste 210, Lees Summit, MO 64081 Directions (816) 378-5249Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
4
Kansas City Pulmonology Practice - Belton17067 S Outer Rd Ste 200, Belton, MO 64012 Directions (816) 378-5250Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
5
Kansas City Pulmonology Practice - Lexington1500 State St, Lexington, MO 64067 Directions (660) 250-2065Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
6
Kansas City Vascular and General Surgery - Clinton1600 N 2nd St, Clinton, MO 64735 Directions (660) 250-2068Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Research Medical Center
- Belton Regional Medical Center
- Golden Valley Memorial Hospital
- Lafayette Regional Health Center
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gaur was so easy to talk to and discuss my problems with. She listened attentively and calmed many fears. I’m so happy i found her to help me in my healing!
About Dr. Neeta Gaur, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1770554420
Education & Certifications
- St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center
- Seton Hall U
- Seton Hall U
- MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pulmonary Disease, Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine
