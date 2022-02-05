Overview of Dr. Neeta Gaur, MD

Dr. Neeta Gaur, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Research Medical Center, Belton Regional Medical Center, Golden Valley Memorial Hospital, Lafayette Regional Health Center and Lee's Summit Medical Center.



Dr. Gaur works at Kansas City Pulmonary Practice - Research in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Harrisonville, MO, Lees Summit, MO, Belton, MO, Lexington, MO and Clinton, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.