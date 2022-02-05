See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Kansas City, MO
Dr. Neeta Gaur, MD

Sleep Medicine
4.6 (9)
Map Pin Small Kansas City, MO
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Neeta Gaur, MD

Dr. Neeta Gaur, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Research Medical Center, Belton Regional Medical Center, Golden Valley Memorial Hospital, Lafayette Regional Health Center and Lee's Summit Medical Center.

Dr. Gaur works at Kansas City Pulmonary Practice - Research in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Harrisonville, MO, Lees Summit, MO, Belton, MO, Lexington, MO and Clinton, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gaur's Office Locations

    Kansas City Pulmonary Practice - Research
    2330 E Meyer Blvd Ste 303, Kansas City, MO 64132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 378-5258
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Kansas City Pulmonary Practice - Harrisonville Suite 200
    2800 E Rock Haven Rd Ste 200, Harrisonville, MO 64701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 378-5256
    Kansas City Pulmonology
    600 NW Murray Rd Ste 210, Lees Summit, MO 64081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 378-5249
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Kansas City Pulmonology Practice - Belton
    17067 S Outer Rd Ste 200, Belton, MO 64012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 378-5250
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Kansas City Pulmonology Practice - Lexington
    1500 State St, Lexington, MO 64067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (660) 250-2065
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Kansas City Vascular and General Surgery - Clinton
    1600 N 2nd St, Clinton, MO 64735 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (660) 250-2068
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:45pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Research Medical Center
  • Belton Regional Medical Center
  • Golden Valley Memorial Hospital
  • Lafayette Regional Health Center
  • Lee's Summit Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Loffler's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Ventilator Management Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Family Health Partners
    • First Health
    • HCA Midwest Comp Care
    • Healthcare USA
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Missouri Care
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • New Directions Behavioral Health
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Premier Group Insurance
    • Savility
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 05, 2022
    Dr. Gaur was so easy to talk to and discuss my problems with. She listened attentively and calmed many fears. I’m so happy i found her to help me in my healing!
    Heather Schulte — Feb 05, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Neeta Gaur, MD
    About Dr. Neeta Gaur, MD

    • Sleep Medicine
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1770554420
    Education & Certifications

    • St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center
    • Seton Hall U
    • Seton Hall U
    • MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Pulmonary Disease, Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine
