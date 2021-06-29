Overview of Dr. Neeti Misra, MD

Dr. Neeti Misra, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Perth Amboy, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from L T M Med College University Of Bombay Bombay Maharashtra India and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.



Dr. Misra works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Specialty in Perth Amboy, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.