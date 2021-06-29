Dr. Neeti Misra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Misra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neeti Misra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Neeti Misra, MD
Dr. Neeti Misra, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Perth Amboy, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from L T M Med College University Of Bombay Bombay Maharashtra India and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.
Dr. Misra works at
Dr. Misra's Office Locations
Primary Care Network At Raritan Bay Inc466 New Brunswick Ave Lowr Level, Perth Amboy, NJ 08861 Directions (732) 838-3117
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Such a great caring, professional doctor. I feel very comfortable with her. Her staff is always very helpful and available when I need them.
About Dr. Neeti Misra, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- L T M Med College University Of Bombay Bombay Maharashtra India
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Misra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Misra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Misra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Misra has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Misra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Misra speaks Hindi and Mandarin.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Misra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Misra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Misra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Misra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.