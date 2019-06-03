Dr. Neetu Chahil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chahil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neetu Chahil, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neetu Chahil, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ.
Locations
Hackensack Digestive Disease Associates P.A.52 1st St, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 488-3003
Endoscopy Center of Hackensack LLC170 Prospect Ave Ste 10, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 498-0030
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
What a difference. Always saw a male gastroenterologist in the past. He was nice and I liked him but the absolute thoroughness of Dr Chahil, the questions and the explanations from her, was extraordinary. I think I will have my gastric issues under control in no time.
About Dr. Neetu Chahil, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1417118571
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chahil has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chahil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chahil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chahil has seen patients for Anemia, Abdominal Pain and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chahil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chahil. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chahil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chahil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chahil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.