Dr. Neetu Sodhi is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sodhi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neetu Sodhi
Overview of Dr. Neetu Sodhi
Dr. Neetu Sodhi is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC.
Dr. Sodhi works at
Dr. Sodhi's Office Locations
-
1
Bloom Obstetrics & Gynecology Inc.18555 Ventura Blvd Ste C, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 639-9700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sodhi?
The office was so nice!!!!!!!!!!! I loved that it was brand new, and the office staff was amazing. Would definitely recommend Dr. Sodhi for any gynecology issues!!!!
About Dr. Neetu Sodhi
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1699053447
Education & Certifications
- Kern Med Ctr
- Harbor / UCLA
- WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC
- UCLA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sodhi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sodhi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sodhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sodhi works at
Dr. Sodhi speaks Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sodhi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sodhi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sodhi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sodhi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.