Dr. Labib has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nefertiti Labib, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nefertiti Labib, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Youngstown, OH.
Nefertiti A Labib MD Inc755 Boardman Canfield Rd Ste H2, Youngstown, OH 44512 Directions (330) 726-3373
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
One of the best doctors I have - takes the time to go over things and doesn't rush you out the door. Makes sure you understand what is going on every step of the way. Absolutely would recommend to family and friends.
- Psychiatry
- English
Dr. Labib accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Labib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Labib. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Labib.
