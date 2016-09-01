Dr. Negar Ghafouri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghafouri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Negar Ghafouri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Negar Ghafouri, MD
Dr. Negar Ghafouri, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Manhattan Beach, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA.
Dr. Ghafouri works at
Dr. Ghafouri's Office Locations
-
1
UCLA Health Manhattan Beach Pediatrics1000 N Sepulveda Blvd Ste 190, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 Directions (310) 361-7253
Hospital Affiliations
- Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ghafouri?
We love Dr. Ghafouri. She is my daughter's pediatrician and is an excellent doctor. She always goes above and beyond and does a fantastic job. We highly recommend her.
About Dr. Negar Ghafouri, MD
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1053321901
Education & Certifications
- Ucla Med Ctr/ucla D Geffen School
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghafouri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghafouri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ghafouri using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ghafouri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghafouri works at
Dr. Ghafouri speaks Arabic.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghafouri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghafouri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghafouri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghafouri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.