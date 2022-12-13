Dr. Negin Behazin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Behazin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Negin Behazin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Negin Behazin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Garden Grove, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Behazin works at
Locations
-
1
Pathway Medical Group12462 Brookhurst St, Garden Grove, CA 92840 Directions (714) 636-9850
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CalOptima
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Medicare
- Regal Medical Group
- SCAN Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Behazin?
Dr. Behazen is attentive and interested in her patients. She makes decisions that make a difference in my care and health. My family are now her patients as well. I recommend Dr. B to anyone looking for a doctor who is interested in her patients and providing great care.
About Dr. Negin Behazin, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1497076301
Education & Certifications
- TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Behazin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Behazin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Behazin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Behazin works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Behazin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Behazin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Behazin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Behazin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.