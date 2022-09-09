See All Dermatologists in Princeton, NJ
Dr. Neh Onumah, MD

Dermatology
4.8 (80)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Neh Onumah, MD is a Dermatologist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED.

Dr. Onumah works at Skin Of All Color Dermatology and Aesthetic Medicine in Princeton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Skin Of All Color Dermatology and Aesthetic Medicine
    10 Forrestal Rd S Ste 101, Princeton, NJ 08540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 301-8635
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 80 ratings
    Patient Ratings (80)
    5 Star
    (75)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    fb — Sep 09, 2022
    About Dr. Neh Onumah, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1902040199
    Education & Certifications

    • Columbia Presby Ctr-NY Presby Hosp
    • McGill University Health Centre
    • Robert Wood Johnson University Hosp UMDNJ-RWJMS
    • TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
    • Temple University College Of Arts and Sciences
