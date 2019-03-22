Overview of Dr. Neha Bhansali, MD

Dr. Neha Bhansali, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Dr Dy Patil Medical College (Navi Mumbai), Padmashree Dr Dy Patil University and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Bhansali works at Prohealth Partners in Lakewood, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.