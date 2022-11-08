Dr. Deshpande has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neha Deshpande, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Neha Deshpande, MD
Dr. Neha Deshpande, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Princeton, NJ.
Dr. Deshpande works at
Dr. Deshpande's Office Locations
1
The Optical Shoppe419 N Harrison St, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 924-9300
2
Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center Acute Rehabilitation1 Plainsboro Rd, Plainsboro, NJ 08536 Directions (609) 853-7670
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Neha Deshpande. I switched to her after learning about a high-risk condition and didn't like the nonchalant care I was receiving elsewhere. It was my first sustained pregnancy after IVF and loss, so I was very anxious and cautious. Dr. Deshpande is competent, confident, and thorough. She is very knowledgeable, extremely responsive, and answers questions fully and scientifically. Dr. Deshpande is excellent, and I trust her clinical decision-making implicitly. Her practice handled emergent situations with urgency when I needed to be admitted to Penn Med Princeton Medical Center for complications. We felt well taken care of at PMPMC as well. Dr. Deshpande completely changed my pregnancy experience. I could enjoy my pregnancy despite the complications because I knew I was in good hands. Numerous events did not go as planned during my fertility/pregnancy/birth experience, but my provider is under my control and choosing Dr. Deshpande was the best decision I made.
About Dr. Neha Deshpande, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1073992129
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deshpande works at
