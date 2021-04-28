Dr. Neha Dhudshia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhudshia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neha Dhudshia, MD
Overview of Dr. Neha Dhudshia, MD
Dr. Neha Dhudshia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Dhudshia's Office Locations
Neha Dhudshia M.d. P.A.3060 Communications Pkwy Ste 101, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 673-0924
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Always on time. She ALWAYS listens, and I never feel rushed.
About Dr. Neha Dhudshia, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Dr. Dhudshia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dhudshia accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dhudshia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhudshia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhudshia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhudshia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhudshia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.