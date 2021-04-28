Overview of Dr. Neha Dhudshia, MD

Dr. Neha Dhudshia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Dhudshia works at Internal Medicine Associates-W in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.