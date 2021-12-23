See All Ophthalmologists in Hinsdale, IL
Dr. Neha Iyengar, MD

Ophthalmology
4.2 (8)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Neha Iyengar, MD

Dr. Neha Iyengar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital.

Dr. Iyengar works at Hinsdale Eye Center in Hinsdale, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Iyengar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hinsdale Eye Center
    126 W 1st St, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 325-5200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Hinsdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stye
Chalazion
Dry Eyes
Stye
Chalazion
Dry Eyes

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • Opticare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 23, 2021
    Dr. Iyengar always is very informative about recommended treatments. She relays the information clearly and in a manner that is easily understood. Have nothing but high praise for her!!
    Tim Desmond — Dec 23, 2021
    About Dr. Neha Iyengar, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386605061
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Chicago
    Internship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine, Cullen Eye Institute
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Undergraduate School
    • Georgetown University
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neha Iyengar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iyengar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Iyengar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Iyengar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Iyengar works at Hinsdale Eye Center in Hinsdale, IL. View the full address on Dr. Iyengar’s profile.

    Dr. Iyengar has seen patients for Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iyengar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Iyengar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iyengar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iyengar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iyengar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

