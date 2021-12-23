Dr. Neha Iyengar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iyengar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neha Iyengar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Neha Iyengar, MD
Dr. Neha Iyengar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital.
Dr. Iyengar works at
Dr. Iyengar's Office Locations
-
1
Hinsdale Eye Center126 W 1st St, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 325-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- Opticare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Iyengar?
Dr. Iyengar always is very informative about recommended treatments. She relays the information clearly and in a manner that is easily understood. Have nothing but high praise for her!!
About Dr. Neha Iyengar, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1386605061
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago
- Baylor College Of Medicine, Cullen Eye Institute
- New York Medical College
- Georgetown University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iyengar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iyengar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iyengar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iyengar works at
Dr. Iyengar has seen patients for Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iyengar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Iyengar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iyengar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iyengar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iyengar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.