Dr. Neha James, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Neha James, DO
Dr. Neha James, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in Minneapolis, MN.
Dr. James' Office Locations
Hennepin Healthcare Pediatrics701 Park Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55415 Directions (224) 282-0029
Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine18 E 41st St Rm 2002, New York, NY 10017 Directions (585) 514-4368Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine2 Overhill Rd Ste 240, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Directions (914) 491-3896
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
thorough, kind, her bedside manner is unparalleled
About Dr. Neha James, DO
- Pain Management
- English
- 1780071233
Education & Certifications
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
