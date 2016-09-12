Dr. Neha Kansara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kansara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neha Kansara, MD
Dr. Neha Kansara, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Opelousas, LA. They graduated from Dr. D.Y. Patil Medical College.
WellSmart Health of Opelousas-RHC1200 Hospital Dr, Opelousas, LA 70570 Directions (337) 678-4285
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
I've been seeing her for a year . When she moved from my doctors office I found out where she's practicing now so I made an appointment today. I'm really looking forward to my appointment with her. I hope she sees this review.
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1093946030
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- Dr. D.Y. Patil Medical College
- University of Mumbai
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
