Dr. Neha Kuthiala, DDS
Overview
Dr. Neha Kuthiala, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Dentistry, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Colorado School Of Dental Medicine.
Dr. Kuthiala works at
Locations
Gentle Dental Associates3768 Packard St Ste B, Ann Arbor, MI 48108 Directions (734) 330-2024
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Delta Dental
- MetLife
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely positive experience! Dr. K was quick to put me at ease, as I am a very nervous patient. She is very pleasant and took the time to walk me through my procedure and encouraged me to ask questions as needed. I did not feel like I was rushed in and rushed out in favor of another patient.
About Dr. Neha Kuthiala, DDS
- Dentistry
- 12 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Chinese, French, Hindi, Italian, Korean, Polish, Punjabi, Spanish, Swahili, Turkish and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado School Of Dental Medicine
Dr. Kuthiala speaks Arabic, Chinese, French, Hindi, Italian, Korean, Polish, Punjabi, Spanish, Swahili, Turkish and Urdu.
