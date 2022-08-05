Overview

Dr. Neha Malhotra, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Manchester, CT. They graduated from Bj Medical College and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Baystate Medical Center.



Dr. Malhotra works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Manchester, CT with other offices in South Windsor, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Osteoporosis and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.