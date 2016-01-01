Dr. Neha Malhotra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malhotra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neha Malhotra, MD
Overview of Dr. Neha Malhotra, MD
Dr. Neha Malhotra, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois At Chicago College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Dr. Malhotra works at
Dr. Malhotra's Office Locations
-
1
Physician Office10 Union Sq E Ste 5M, New York, NY 10003 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Physician Office5 E 98th St # 10, New York, NY 10029 DirectionsWednesday9:00am - 6:00pm
-
3
Mount Sinai Doctors-Brooklyn Heights300 Cadman Plz W Fl 17, Brooklyn, NY 11201 DirectionsTuesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Malhotra?
About Dr. Neha Malhotra, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- 6 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1679830459
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois At Chicago College Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malhotra accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Malhotra using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Malhotra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malhotra works at
Dr. Malhotra has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malhotra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malhotra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malhotra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.