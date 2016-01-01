See All Pediatric Urologists in New York, NY
Dr. Neha Malhotra, MD

Pediatric Urology
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Neha Malhotra, MD

Dr. Neha Malhotra, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois At Chicago College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

Dr. Malhotra works at Physician Office in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Malhotra's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Physician Office
    10 Union Sq E Ste 5M, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Physician Office
    5 E 98th St # 10, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
  3. 3
    Mount Sinai Doctors-Brooklyn Heights
    300 Cadman Plz W Fl 17, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Neha Malhotra, MD

    • Pediatric Urology
    • 6 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1679830459
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois At Chicago College Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Morningside
    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel

