Dr. Neha Mathur, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neha Mathur, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.
Locations
Anesthesia Company of Houston Pllc6560 Fannin St Ste 600, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-3372
Houston Office6550 Fannin St Ste 1201, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-3372Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mathur is very knowledgeable, professional and kind. She listened to my concerns and patiently worked with me to assess my health issues and how to treat them. I strongly recommend her to anyone with gastroenterology problems.
About Dr. Neha Mathur, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1821254483
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mathur has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mathur accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mathur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mathur has seen patients for Constipation, Esophagitis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mathur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mathur. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mathur.
