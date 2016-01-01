Dr. Neha Mitra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neha Mitra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Neha Mitra, MD
Dr. Neha Mitra, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Mayfield Heights, OH. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Hillcrest Hospital.
Dr. Mitra works at
Dr. Mitra's Office Locations
-
1
Hillcrest Hospital6780 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield Heights, OH 44124 Directions (216) 353-0153
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mitra?
About Dr. Neha Mitra, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1083758437
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Hillcrest Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mitra has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mitra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mitra works at
Dr. Mitra has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mitra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mitra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mitra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.