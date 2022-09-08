Overview of Dr. Neha Patel, MD

Dr. Neha Patel, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Patel works at Cohen Children's - the Apelian Cochlear Implant Center in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Smithtown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Tongue-Tie, Frenectomy and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.