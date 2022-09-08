See All Pediatric Otolaryngologists in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Neha Patel, MD

Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Neha Patel, MD

Dr. Neha Patel, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Patel works at Cohen Children's - the Apelian Cochlear Implant Center in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Smithtown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Tongue-Tie, Frenectomy and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Patel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cohen Children's - the Apelian Cochlear Implant Center
    430 Lakeville Rd Fl 1, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 470-7550
  2. 2
    Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    27005 76th Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 470-7380
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
  3. 3
    222 E Main St Ste 102, Smithtown, NY 11787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 439-5437

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tongue-Tie
Frenectomy
Dysphagia
Tongue-Tie
Frenectomy
Dysphagia

Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngectomy and Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nerve Surgery Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tracheostomy Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Neha Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326337387
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neha Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel has seen patients for Tongue-Tie, Frenectomy and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

