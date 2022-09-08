Dr. Neha Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neha Patel, MD
Overview of Dr. Neha Patel, MD
Dr. Neha Patel, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
-
1
Cohen Children's - the Apelian Cochlear Implant Center430 Lakeville Rd Fl 1, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (718) 470-7550
-
2
Long Island Jewish Medical Center27005 76th Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (718) 470-7380Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
- 3 222 E Main St Ste 102, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 439-5437
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
We were recommended to Dr. Patel by our pulmonologist and switched over after meeting her. Dr. Patel has provided great care to my micro preemie. She was attentive and we were able to always reach her regardless of her busy schedule. She kept in close contact with the pulm and pediatrician on my son's care team. Each surgery she gave explicit details and would check in or have her resident visit. She answers questions and listens to the family's concerns and tries all options before surgery is necessary. She is now the ENT for my younger son.
About Dr. Neha Patel, MD
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1326337387
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Tongue-Tie, Frenectomy and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.