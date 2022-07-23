Overview of Dr. Neha Patel, MD

Dr. Neha Patel, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from DEBRECENI MEDICINE STUDY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ocean University Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.



Dr. Patel works at Arthritis Rheumatic & Back Disease Associates in Voorhees, NJ with other offices in Moorestown, NJ and Hamilton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.