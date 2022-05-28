See All Podiatrists in New York, NY
Dr. Neha Pathak, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (25)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Neha Pathak, DPM

Dr. Neha Pathak, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Pathak works at DeLoor Podiatry Associates in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pathak's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Deloor Podiatry Associates
    65 Broadway Ste 1103, New York, NY 10006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 514-4366
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 8:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    May 28, 2022
    clear explanation of condition and treatment options
    Anonymous — May 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Neha Pathak, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538455548
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neha Pathak, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pathak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pathak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pathak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pathak works at DeLoor Podiatry Associates in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Pathak’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Pathak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pathak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pathak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pathak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

