Dr. Neha Pathak, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pathak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neha Pathak, DPM
Overview of Dr. Neha Pathak, DPM
Dr. Neha Pathak, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Pathak works at
Dr. Pathak's Office Locations
-
1
Deloor Podiatry Associates65 Broadway Ste 1103, New York, NY 10006 Directions (585) 514-4366Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pathak?
clear explanation of condition and treatment options
About Dr. Neha Pathak, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1538455548
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pathak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pathak accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pathak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pathak works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Pathak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pathak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pathak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pathak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.