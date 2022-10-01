Dr. Neha Rich-Garg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rich-Garg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neha Rich-Garg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Neha Rich-Garg, MD
Dr. Neha Rich-Garg, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from All-India Institute of Medical Science / Ansari Nagar and is affiliated with Adventist Health Tillamook, Columbia Memorial Hospital, Mid-columbia Medical Center, Providence Newberg Medical Center, Providence Seaside Hospital, Providence St. Vincent Medical Center, Salem Health West Valley Hospital and Tuality Community Hospital.
Dr. Rich-Garg works at
Dr. Rich-Garg's Office Locations
Northwest Rheumatology Assocs9555 SW Barnes Rd Ste 150, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 297-3384Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Northwest Rheumatology Associates PC Main Office9155 SW Barnes Rd Ste 314, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 297-3384
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Tillamook
- Columbia Memorial Hospital
- Mid-columbia Medical Center
- Providence Newberg Medical Center
- Providence Seaside Hospital
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
- Salem Health West Valley Hospital
- Tuality Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Always friendly, smiling and caring.
About Dr. Neha Rich-Garg, MD
- Rheumatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1679862759
Education & Certifications
- All-India Institute of Medical Science / Ansari Nagar
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rich-Garg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rich-Garg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rich-Garg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rich-Garg works at
Dr. Rich-Garg has seen patients for Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rich-Garg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Rich-Garg. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rich-Garg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rich-Garg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rich-Garg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.