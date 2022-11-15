See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Maitland, FL
Dr. Neha Rickson, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Neha Rickson, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.8 (61)
Call for new patient details
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Neha Rickson, MD

Dr. Neha Rickson, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Maitland, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Rickson works at Central FL Endocrine/Diabetes in Maitland, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Tambi Jarmi, MD
Dr. Tambi Jarmi, MD
5.0 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Ejigayehu Abate, MD
Dr. Ejigayehu Abate, MD
5.0 (4)
View Profile
Dr. Ana-Maria Chindris, MD
Dr. Ana-Maria Chindris, MD
3.0 (2)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Dr. Rickson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Central FL Endocrine/Diabetes
    635 N Maitland Ave, Maitland, FL 32751 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 629-4901
  2. 2
    Alberto Yonfa MD PA
    117 W Underwood St, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 629-4901

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (29)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rickson?

    Nov 15, 2022
    As a woman, I prefer to see female providers. She reminded me why. During my new patient consult, she was extremely generous with her time with me. She went through my thyroid ultrasound report in detail and explained the risk stratification system for thyroid nodules, as well as, the odds for thyroid cancer. Her thorough explanation reduced my anxiety drastically. I was able to get a biopsy scheduled with her the following week. Having a needle stuck in your neck four times is not a pleasant experience, but she was precise and quick in collecting tissue samples. She answered all of my questions directly, with support from medical evidence and clinical experience. I ended up under her care by chance, and I am extremely grateful for this. Have to give a shout out to the receptionist at the Orlando office. Super friendly woman who made great efforts to schedule my biopsy as quickly as possible.
    Karen D — Nov 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Neha Rickson, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Neha Rickson, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rickson to family and friends

    Dr. Rickson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rickson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Neha Rickson, MD.

    About Dr. Neha Rickson, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568657732
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rickson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rickson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rickson has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rickson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    61 patients have reviewed Dr. Rickson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rickson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rickson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rickson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Neha Rickson, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.