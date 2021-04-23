Dr. Neha Serrano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Serrano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neha Serrano, MD
Overview of Dr. Neha Serrano, MD
Dr. Neha Serrano, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED.
Dr. Serrano's Office Locations
Visionary Eye Doctors4301 Connecticut Ave NW Ste 125, Washington, DC 20008 Directions (301) 896-0890Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pm
Woodbridge2296 Opitz Blvd Ste 260, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Directions (571) 529-5022
Virginia Retina Specialists6400 Arlington Blvd Ste 600, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (703) 288-9001
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Serrano?
You can best believe that Dr. Serrano has 5 Stars and they are all deserved. I had my first appointment with her and was totally satisfied with the ease of scheduling the appointment, the professionalism of her staff and consultation with Dr. Serrano. She takes her time to explain everything and certainly put my mind at ease after speaking with her and the exam. I highly recommend her to anyone who wants a doctor who doesn’t rush you and genuinely cares about her patients.
About Dr. Neha Serrano, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English, French and Gujarati
- 1952569469
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Eye Ctr
- Washington Hospital Center/Georgetown University Hospital
- University of Chicago Medical Center
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Cornell University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Serrano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Serrano accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Serrano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Serrano speaks French and Gujarati.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Serrano. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Serrano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Serrano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Serrano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.