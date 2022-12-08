Dr. Tyagi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neha Tyagi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neha Tyagi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chico, CA.
Dr. Tyagi works at
Locations
-
1
Ampla Health Chico Medical Dental & Pediatrics680 Cohasset Rd, Chico, CA 95926 Directions (530) 342-4395
-
2
Ampla Health1000 Sutter St, Yuba City, CA 95991 Directions (530) 673-9420
-
3
Ampla Health Los Molinos Medical7981 State Highway 99e, Los Molinos, CA 96055 Directions (530) 384-4010
-
4
Ampla Health1211 Cortina Dr, Orland, CA 95963 Directions (530) 865-5544Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Enloe Medical Center
- Oroville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tyagi?
I've been seeing Dr. Tyagi for one year now. She is very kindhearted and listens to my concerns. She has been able to take care of everything I have asked for and more. I had an issue where I had to be referred out to a specialist and I felt like Dr. Tyagi made it an easy process. I know a lot of doctors are booked out really far but I appreciate that I'm able to get in to see Dr. Tyagi without waiting a really long time. Her response time to responding to my messages and lab results are quick so I'm a very satisfied patient and highly recommend her to others!
About Dr. Neha Tyagi, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Hindi
- 1518372986
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tyagi accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tyagi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tyagi works at
Dr. Tyagi speaks Hindi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Tyagi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tyagi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tyagi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tyagi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.