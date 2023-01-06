Dr. Nehal Gandhi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gandhi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nehal Gandhi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Glen Mills, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Pravara Medical Trust Medical College and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital, Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.
Rheumatology Care Specialists30 Lacrue Ave Ste 101, Glen Mills, PA 19342 Directions (610) 558-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- Chester County Hospital
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Independence Blue Cross
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
I started out seeing Heather the Nurse Practioner to get into the office sooner rather than later waiting for an appointment with Dr Ghandi herself. Love her! She listened and was very empathetic towards my pain and symptoms that I had been experiencing. I never felt like I was crazy for my symptoms and just pushed to the side with another medication. She believed me and what I was telling her and she got to bottom of it right away. I never felt rushed one minute that I was in that office. If you can’t get in with Dr Ghandi right away then see Heather. She is amazing!
About Dr. Nehal Gandhi, MD
- Rheumatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1295909919
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University College of Medicine, Hahnemann University Hospital
- Graduate Hospital, Philadelphia, Pa
- Pravara Medical Trust Medical College
