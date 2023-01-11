Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nehal Patel, MD
Overview of Dr. Nehal Patel, MD
Dr. Nehal Patel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Valley Retina Institute P.A.1309 E Ridge Rd Ste 3, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 631-9134
Harlingen1205 N Ed Carey Dr Ste A, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 423-2100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Patel is an awesome doctor! He is considerate, patient and professional. He is the best.
About Dr. Nehal Patel, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid, Vitreoretinal Surgery and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.