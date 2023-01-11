See All Ophthalmologists in McAllen, TX
Dr. Nehal Patel, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (8)
26 years of experience
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nehal Patel, MD

Dr. Nehal Patel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.

Dr. Patel works at Neuroscience Institute in McAllen, TX with other offices in Harlingen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid, Vitreoretinal Surgery and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Patel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Valley Retina Institute P.A.
    1309 E Ridge Rd Ste 3, McAllen, TX 78503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 631-9134
  2. 2
    Harlingen
    1205 N Ed Carey Dr Ste A, Harlingen, TX 78550 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 423-2100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Harada's Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Scleral Reinforcement Surgery Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 11, 2023
    Dr. Patel is an awesome doctor! He is considerate, patient and professional. He is the best.
    About Dr. Nehal Patel, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1386762128
    Education & Certifications

    • MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel has seen patients for Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid, Vitreoretinal Surgery and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

