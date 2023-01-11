Overview of Dr. Nehal Patel, MD

Dr. Nehal Patel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.



Dr. Patel works at Neuroscience Institute in McAllen, TX with other offices in Harlingen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid, Vitreoretinal Surgery and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.