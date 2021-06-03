Dr. Dresner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nehama Dresner, MD
Overview of Dr. Nehama Dresner, MD
Dr. Nehama Dresner, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Dresner's Office Locations
Wellsprings Health Associates1 E Erie St Ste 355, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 573-0900
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I am shocked by all these bad reviews. I have been seeing Dr. Dresner and find her extremely compassionate. She has a wonderful sense of humor and has helped, not only with my depression, but with my sleep issues.
About Dr. Nehama Dresner, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1083822415
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dresner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Dresner. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dresner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dresner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dresner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.