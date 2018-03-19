Overview of Dr. Nehemia Hampel, MD

Dr. Nehemia Hampel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Hebrew U-Hadassah Med, Jerusalem and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast.



Dr. Hampel works at Adult & Pediatric Urology of Houston LLP in Houston, TX with other offices in Pasadena, TX and Webster, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.