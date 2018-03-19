Dr. Nehemia Hampel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hampel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nehemia Hampel, MD
Overview of Dr. Nehemia Hampel, MD
Dr. Nehemia Hampel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Hebrew U-Hadassah Med, Jerusalem and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast.
Dr. Hampel's Office Locations
Adult & Pediatric Urology of Houston LLP11914 Astoria Blvd Ste 600, Houston, TX 77089 Directions (281) 668-1193
Adult & Pediatric Urology of Houston LLP3230 Strawberry Rd, Pasadena, TX 77504 Directions (832) 409-0208Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hampel and Schatte Mds534 Orchard St, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (713) 347-3886
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hampel impressed me in many way's. When I had a urine/bladder infection that kicked in on a weekend, I called his office on a Saturday afternoon after 5PM ( one of the worst times to try to contact your Doctor) and I left a message. In about one hour and 15 minutes HE (to my surprise) called me back. I explained I was having great difficulty urinating. He called in to my local drug store and ordered antibiotics and that same evening I was on the road to recovery. Treated for cancer 2009-12.
About Dr. Nehemia Hampel, MD
- Urology
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1447352968
Education & Certifications
- Case West Res
- Rambam Med Ctr
- Rambam Med Ctr
- Hebrew U-Hadassah Med, Jerusalem
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hampel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hampel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hampel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hampel works at
Dr. Hampel has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hampel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hampel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hampel.
