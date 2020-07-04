Dr. Nehemiah Tan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nehemiah Tan, MD
Overview of Dr. Nehemiah Tan, MD
Dr. Nehemiah Tan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Decatur, IL.
Dr. Tan works at
Dr. Tan's Office Locations
Nehemiah Tan MD Sc2499 N MONROE ST, Decatur, IL 62526 Directions (217) 876-6880
Hospital Affiliations
- Decatur Memorial Hospital
- Hshs Good Shepherd Hospital
- HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital
- Kirby Medical Center
- Pana Community Hospital
- Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center
- Warner Hospital And Health Services
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Just saw Dr Tan for an evaluation . He was so kind ,patient and thorough. Very happy to have been referred to him and feeling positive about his expertise in the rheumatology field. Feeling hopeful for a change. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Nehemiah Tan, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Chinese
- 1578520995
Education & Certifications
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tan has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tan speaks Chinese.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Tan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.