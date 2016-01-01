Overview

Dr. Nehzat Nikakhtar, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They completed their residency with Deaconess Hospital|Norton Mem Infirmary|Western Pennsylvania Hospital



Dr. Nikakhtar works at Angelus Medical Clinic in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Limb Pain and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.