Dr. Neil Agnihotri, MD
Dr. Neil Agnihotri, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.
Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery - Southside11319 Polo Pl, Midlothian, VA 23113 Directions (804) 794-0794Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
West End Office7702 E Parham Rd Ste 103, Richmond, VA 23294 Directions (804) 270-5028
Virginia Oral and Facial Surgery130 Towne Center West Blvd, Henrico, VA 23233 Directions (804) 270-5028Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
I had a cosmetic surgery and I felt trust right away. The doctor was very kind and patient! His work is amazing and I’d recommend him to anyone.
- Posnick Center For Facial Plastic Surgery & Georgetown University|Posnick Center For Facial Plastic Surgery &amp; Georgetown University|Posnick Center For Facial Plastic Surgery &amp;amp; Georgetown University
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
Dr. Agnihotri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agnihotri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agnihotri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
