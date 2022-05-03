Dr. Neil Allen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Allen, MD
Overview of Dr. Neil Allen, MD
Dr. Neil Allen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Northbrook, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Dr. Allen's Office Locations
Consultants in Neurology Ltd1535 Lake Cook Rd Ste 601, Northbrook, IL 60062 Directions (847) 509-0270
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Allen for a few years now, and I wouldn't want to be treated by anyone else. I had been to two other doctors before him and I finally felt like I was being heard with Dr. Allen. He's very thourough, to the point, tells you exactly like it is, which I like about a doctor. Don't sugar coat anything, it does nobody any good. I have even referred friends to him. I will continue to see him until he no longer practices.
About Dr. Neil Allen, MD
- Neurology
- 58 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allen has seen patients for Essential Tremor, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Trigeminal Neuralgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Allen speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.
