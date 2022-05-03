Overview of Dr. Neil Allen, MD

Dr. Neil Allen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Northbrook, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Allen works at Consultants in Neurology Ltd in Northbrook, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Trigeminal Neuralgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.